NHL

2021-22 Carolina Hurricanes Preview: A lesson in tanking goodwill

By Fear the Fin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes have done more for the NHL’s image in the last few years than perhaps any team that isn’t a recent expansion. The lovable “bunch of jerks” in Raleigh were a feel-good hockey story and the team’s social media presence reflected that vibe. This was a team that was fun to watch and easy to root for, as they established themselves both with on-ice success and off-ice antics that won over the hockey world.

