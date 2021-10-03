CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Explosive in preseason debut

 7 days ago

Larkin made his preseason debut Saturday, contributing two goals and an assist on the power play in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets. A neck injury prevented Larkin from playing in the final eight games last season, but the Wings captain carved out 17:41 of ice time and came out unscathed in his first action since April 20. Considering Detroit converted only 11.41 percent of its man-advantage opportunities in 2020-21, fans of the Winged Wheel must be overjoyed to have Larkin back in the fold and making an immediate impact in that crucial special teams spot.

