Peoria police locate missing 13-year-old boy

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they have located a13-year-old boy who went missing after not getting on the school bus after school on Friday. Levi Fugitt, 13, was last seen at his school near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road Friday afternoon. According to police, Levi did not get on the bus at the end of the school day, and it's unclear where he could have gone. Levi suffers from severe behavioral health issues, requires medication and can be aggressive. Police are asking the public to not approach Levi if he is found, but instead call police.