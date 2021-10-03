CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Thiago Santos' rebound win over Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 193

By Mike Bohn
 7 days ago
Thiago Santos got back to his winning ways on Saturday with a main event triumph over Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 193.

Santos (22-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC), a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, snapped his three-fight losing skid in a credit bout. “Marreta” earned a unanimous decision win over Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in the headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, putting him back on the map at 205 pounds.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Santos’s victory over fellow Brazilian Walker at UFC Fight Night 193.

