Gabby Petito Case: Watch Protestors Gather Outside Home of Brian Laundrie’s Sister, Cassie
As the search for Gabby Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie continues, protestors are now gathering outside the home of the missing 23-year-old man’s sister, Cassie. Fox News tweeted a video of protestors standing outside Cassie’s home on Saturday (October 2nd) as they demand she talk to the FBI about the whereabouts of Gabby Petito’s fiance. “’PICK UP THE PHONE AND CALL THE FBI’: Protesters move from home of Brian Laundrie’s parents to home of his sister as questions swirl around her story.”outsider.com
