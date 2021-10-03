Tigers Take 55-8 Homecoming Win over Bulldogs
(Photo Album) (Parade Photo Album) The Tenaha Tigers varsity football team took a convincing 55-8 win over the visiting Colmesneil Bulldogs during Tenahas' 2021 Homecoming weekend. THS had their parade earlier in the day and they recognized their 2011 State Championship Tiger team before kickoff. Also recognized before the game were 2021 Hall of Honor recipients Phyllis Thompson and Sam Kay who were acknowledged for their contributions to the community.
