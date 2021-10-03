CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Nagy’s Bears coaching job could be on the line with Justin Fields decision

By Gerard Samillano
 7 days ago
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has long been rumored to be on his way out of Chicago for a long time. Now, with his proverbial back to the wall in Week 4 of the ongoing season, his latest decision could make or break his coaching career. With veteran quarterback Andy Dalton still nursing a knee injury, the Bears coach has decided to start rookie Justin Fields in their Week 4 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

