Matt Nagy’s Bears coaching job could be on the line with Justin Fields decision

Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Browns recap - Nagy botches Fields' NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I don't think you need much of a description about what was said in this podcast. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro discuss Matt Nagy's offense, his game planning, his strategy, his half time adjustments, his development skills, his play calling, his decision making OR lack thereof on all of these. If you are a real Bears fan, this is the podcast you need to listen to, to help exorcise all the bad juju from that game. SMH.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO