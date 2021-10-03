Matt Nagy’s Bears coaching job could be on the line with Justin Fields decision
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has long been rumored to be on his way out of Chicago for a long time. Now, with his proverbial back to the wall in Week 4 of the ongoing season, his latest decision could make or break his coaching career. With veteran quarterback Andy Dalton still nursing a knee injury, the Bears coach has decided to start rookie Justin Fields in their Week 4 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.clutchpoints.com
