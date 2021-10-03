CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Larkin scores twice for Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 win in first game since April 20

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDylan Larkin made a welcome return to the Detroit Red Wings' lineup and a new addition made sure the score added up to another victory. Only so much should be read into exhibition games — they’re an evaluation tool as much as anything — but the Wings are finding ways to score, and that’s a good sign for a team that struggled to do so the past two seasons. On Saturday, they came away from their third test game with a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena.

www.freep.com

discoverestevan.com

Asham-Moroz Scores Twice, Bruins Down Red Wings Again

For the second time in less than a week, the Estevan Bruins beat the Weyburn Red Wings in convincing fashion. The Bruins scored 5 unanswered goals to down the Red Wings 5-1 at Affinity Place Friday night to kick off a 5-game homestand. Griffin Asham-Moroz led the charge for the...
NHL
Derrick

Dylan Larkin senses optimism others do not with Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have been mired in a long, painful rebuild and the end doesn't seem to be in sight from outside the organization. The last time they made the playoffs five years ago, Dylan Larkin was a rookie. When the captain and center looks at the reshaped roster, he doesn't have to feign optimism.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Detroit Red Wings

2021 record: 19-27-10 (7th, Central) Players to watch: Center Dylan Larkin is back from his neck injury, but linemate Tyler Bertuzzi remains unvaccinated and won’t play games in Canada as a result. His other linemate, Jakub Vrana, will miss much of the season after shoulder surgery. Defensive prospect Moritz Seider is the real deal. But the Red Wings also need winger Filip Zadina (sixth overall pick in 2018) to live up to his draft standings. Alex Nedeljkovic could be the long-term answer in goal.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings beat Buffalo Sabres, 6-2, in preseason: Game thread recap

Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: After Wednesday's game vs. the Chicago Blackhawks — which the Wings won in a shootout thanks to a goal, an assist and a shootout goal from Bobby Ryan — featured many veterans, Thursday's game is expected to star younger players and recent draft picks. Expect to see top prospects such as Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond take the ice.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings win preseason opener vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in shootout

A traveling Detroit Red Wings roster mostly devoid of big names played like it early, falling behind, 3-1, then rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Wednesday in the preseason opener at the United Center in Chicago. One name stood out, though: Veteran Bobby Ryan, who is playing with...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin prepared for physical test in preseason debut

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is ready for some good, clean contact tonight, unlike the hit late last season that sent him to the hospital and caused him to miss the final eight games due to a neck injury. Coach Jeff Blashill said Larkin will make his preseason debut...
NHL
FanSided

8 Observations from the Red Wings 5-1 Victory over Columbus

The Detroit Red Wings played a strong game against Columbus Saturday evening, winning 5-1 and seeing the once moribund power play look very lively with three goals. It wasn’t that they scored either–it was how they scored. The first of today’s eight observations centers around the power play and works...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kasperi Kapanen leads Penguins past Red Wings, 5-1

Two goals by forward Kasperi Kapanen led the Penguins to a 5-1 preseason win against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. The Penguins struck first 3 minutes, 45 seconds into regulation. Controlling a puck deep in the right corner of the offensive zone, Penguins forward Bryan Rust waited for linemate Jeff Carter to establish position over the right dot. Taking Rust’s pass, Carter pumped a one-timer past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic’s glove on the near side for his first goal of the preseason. Rust and forward Danton Heinen had assists.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider named to Germany's Beijing Olympic team

Moritz Seider is a week away from making his NHL debut and four months away from making his Olympics debut. The rangy Detroit Red Wings defender is an early selection for his native Germany's hockey team that will compete in February at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Friday that Seider, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer were named to the provisional roster.
NHL
NHL

Three takeaways from Red Wings' 5-1 win over Blue Jackets

Larkin scores twice in his return to lineup, Leddy collects three assists. Dylan Larkin skates in on a fast break and tucks the puck into the back of the net for a power-play goal, extending the Red Wings lead to 3-0 00:33 •. The Detroit Red Wings got their captain...
NHL
Detroit News

Dylan Larkin sparks Red Wings to 5-1 victory over Blue Jackets

Detroit — Dylan Larkin made his return to the Red Wings lineup Saturday a successful one. Playing in his first game since April 20, when he took a crosscheck to the neck area, Larkin had two power-play goals and an assist leading the Wings to a 5-1 exhibition victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings pre-season game day: Detroit hosts Chicago for third game in three days

NHL teams don’t usually play three games in three days. Such compressed scheduling is forbidden during the regular season. The pre-season, however, is a completely different entity; the Detroit Red Wings will finish off their exhibition threepeat at home Monday with a 7:30 p.m. ET clash against Chicago. Bally Sports...
NHL
NHL

Three takeaways from Red Wings' 5-1 loss against Penguins

Berggren makes preseason debut, defense has tough day in Pittsburgh. After a night to remember, the Detroit Red Wings had a day to forget. Coming off Saturday's 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, in which everything seemed to go right, the Red Wings dropped their first game of the preseason, 5-1, to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon in a game where everything seemed to go wrong.
NHL

