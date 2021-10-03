Dylan Larkin scores twice for Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 win in first game since April 20

Dylan Larkin made a welcome return to the Detroit Red Wings' lineup and a new addition made sure the score added up to another victory. Only so much should be read into exhibition games — they’re an evaluation tool as much as anything — but the Wings are finding ways to score, and that’s a good sign for a team that struggled to do so the past two seasons. On Saturday, they came away from their third test game with a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena.