UNDERWOOD — The Underwood football team got back into the win column Friday for their homecoming game by defeating Frazee 20-6. In the first quarter the Rockets came out blazing in front of a full Underwood fan base scoring within the opening minute of the game when Tristan Evavold returned an interception for a touchdown and followed it up by running in the two-point conversion to jump out to the lead 8-0.

UNDERWOOD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO