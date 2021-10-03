CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs take down Eagles

northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 2—VANCOUVER — Strong doubles play powered the Mark Morris boys tennis team to a win on Friday, beating Hudson's Bay 3-2. The Monarchs swept the pairs matchups in dominant fashion. At the top court, Marco St. Martin-Shook teamed up with Ramzi Prewitt for a 6-0, 6-1 win over Robert Cohen and Nolan Fucciolo. At No. 3, Josh Pond and Austin Lomax won 6-0, 6-3, and Vincent Flint and Anthony Roseman swept their No. 3 matchup 6-0, 6-0.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
canonathletics.com

Boy’s Tennis Results

The Boys Tiger Tennis team picked up their second win of the season defeating the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 4-3 in a home match Thursday. The Tigers are now 2-4 on the season. Baiza Mand at #2 singles won a tough two set match, winning 6-3 in the first set, then holding on to win the tiebreaker in the second set 7-6. At #3 singles Caleb Pavlicek took the second point for the Tigers with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Bryce Morgan lost a tough 3-set match at #1 singles. After winning the first set 6-4, he fell in the last two sets 3-6, 1-6.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
wilmu.edu

Women’s Tennis Takes Down USciences, 6-1, in CACC Play

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - - The Wilmington University women's tennis team finally dropped a point, but still remained unbeaten with a 6-1 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference victory at USciences on Wednesday night at the Hamlin Center. The Wildcats improve to 3-0 overall in dual matches and 2-0 in CACC play with...
NEW CASTLE, DE
blackfordathletics.com

Boys Tennis Picks Up 1st Win

The boys tennis team rallied to pick up their first win of the season on Senior Night over a young Blue River Valley team. It was a make-up match and a rare Friday night contest. Seniors Gabe Foster and Jeremiah Clark and their parents were recognized prior to the match by head coach Dr. Kevin Nolley.
TENNIS
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Boys Tennis Sectional Draw

The Boys Tennis Sectional draw was announced Monday. The host Shelbyville will face Triton Central on Wednesday at 5 pm.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Eagles#Fort Vancouver#Monarchs
Gretna Guide & News

Dragons tennis takes down three opponents

GRETNA — The Gretna boys tennis team won all three of their duals in dominating fashion over the week. The Dragons started with a 9-0 win against Omaha Northwest at home Sept. 21. “The Dragons played well across the board and came home early, winning all matches in dominating fashion,” Gretna coach Bret Kohles said. “Nate Weishahn filled in for […]
GRETNA, NE
beltontigerathletics.com

Tiger Tennis Takes Out Temple

The Tiger Tennis Team took on Temple this afternoon. In doubles the Tigers came out ready to play sweeping the doubles. In singles everyone held onto the momentum to finish off the match with a score of 19 to 0. The Tiger will be back on the court on Friday against Westwood High School. This puts the Tigers at 11 and 5 on the season and 6 and 0 in district play. Great Job Tigers!
TEMPLE, TX
hometownsource.com

Eagle girls tennis team is deep and determined

Eden Prairie High girls tennis coach Alexa Horoshak has a lot of players who can play either singles or doubles, so that has led to many different line-up combinations and opportunities this season. The Eagles found a good lineup for an away match against Mound Westonka in a 6-1 victory.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
odusports.com

Monarchs Prepare to Take on the Herd at Home

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's soccer team returns to play on Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex to take on the defending College Cup National Champions, Marshall. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CUSA T.V. Old Dominion (2-4-1, 0-0-2 C-USA) is coming...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
walterborolive.com

Lady Hawk Tennis earns win over Eagles

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Tennis team earned a 5-3 win over Region VI-AA opponent Beaufort Academy last week to improve to 2-3 overall. The Lady Hawks were scheduled to travel to Heritage Academy on Tuesday, September 28 and to Hilton Head Christian on Thursday, September 30. Results from last...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WRBI Radio

Wildcats Jack Stirn is EIAC Boys Tennis MVP

While Rushville and Connersville dominated the list of athletes who earned EIAC Boys Tennis All-Conference honors, Franklin County’s Jack Stirn was at the top of the list. Stirn won the 1st singles individual tournament to capture the MVP title. Stirn is a two-time MVP and has not lost this season.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Niles Daily Star

Brandywine boys tennis edges Buchanan 5-3

BUCHANAN — It may have taken a week, but the Brandywine and Buchanan boys tennis teams were finally able to face off against each other on the tennis court. The visiting Bobcats bested the Bucks 5-3 in a match that was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to inclement weather.
BUCHANAN, MI
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Lady Eagles Take Down Huntington Bearcats

The Lady Eagles Soccer team sent Huntingdon home with a 5-1 loss after a high-intensity game that was well-fought by Tyrone. Junior Chloe LaRosa had a hattrick and senior Lindsey Parks added two assists in the Lady Eagles victory over Huntingdon. “We played a good game and we hope to...
HUNTINGDON, PA
ttusports.com

Golden Eagle tennis takes their talents to Tulsa for the ITA Men’s All-American Championships

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech tennis team will be among the nation's best that will gather in Tulsa, Okla. for one of the most significant events of the fall. Five Golden Eagles will take their shot in the ITA Men's All-American Championships, with competition slated for Oct. 2-10. Mika Berghaus, Evzen Holis, Andre Rodeia, Rafael Tosetto and Carlos Vicente make up Tech's five that will compete in singles action. The single-elimination format will begin on Saturday and the tournament will be held at the Michael D. Cast Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa and Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park.
TULSA, OK
Derrick

Knights boys, girls fall to Eagles on pitch

GROVE CITY — Grove City proved to be too much for Franklin to handle on Saturday as the Knights’ girls soccer team came out on the short end of a 7-1 decision to the homestanding Eagles in a non-region showdown. Grove City grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Victoria...
GROVE CITY, PA
WTHI

THS boys tennis beats THN in sectional semifinals

The Terre Haute South boys tennis team beat Terre Haute North 4-1 to advance on to Thursday's sectional final against Sullivan. Top Plastic Surgeon: if You Have Wrinkles, Do This Before Bed (Watch) Oregon Will Pay $271/month off Your Mortgage if You Have No Missed Payments. Life's Daily Deals. Well,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sullivan boys tennis edges West Vigo in sectionals

The Sullivan boys tennis team beat West Vigo 3-2 to advance to Thursday's sectional championship against Terre Haute South. Oregon Will Pay $271/month off Your Mortgage if You Have No Missed Payments. Many Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. Oregon Seniors with No Life Insurance...
SULLIVAN, IN
PennLive.com

Trinity’s James Ulsh takes Mid-Penn golf 2A title

James Ulsh has often found himself atop the leaderboards the past few season, and Monday the Trinity golf standout scored another big win, taking home the 2A Mid-Penn golf title. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Ulsh fired a 6-over 78 to take the title...
GOLF
The Evening News

BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Pirates, Dragons earn rematch

SELLERSBURG — The rematch is set. Charlestown and Silver Creek edged their ways back into the sectional final with narrow wins Wednesday. The Pirates outlasted Henryville 3-2 while the host Dragons downed Borden by the same score in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals. Charlestown and Silver Creek will face off...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Sentinel

Huskies fall to Eagles in tennis

LEWISTOWN — Mifflin County was swept without a win in singles competition, falling 5-0 to a powerful Cumberland Valley squad in a Mid-Penn girls tennis match Monday. The Huskies (2-10) got a few game wins in doubles — Kate Riden and Melanie Liang were most successful, winning three in their first set — but had few answers against one of the league’s top programs.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Devils Lake Daily Journal

2021 NDHSAA Boys Soccer and Tennis State Tournament

BISMARK - The 2021 North Dakota High School Activities Association Boys Soccer State Tournament will be played October 7-9 at Jamestown High School located at 1509 10th St NE, Jamestown, ND 58401. Jim Roaldson, Athletic Director at Jamestown High School, will serve as tournament manager. Tournament Information:. · The state...
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy