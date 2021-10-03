People protest for abortion rights Saturday in Myrtle Beach's Chapin Park

Dozens of people gathered in Chapin Park Saturday morning to protest laws being passed in states across the country that limit access to abortion. “If you don’t have a uterus, why are you having a play in the discussion? If you are not able to carry a child, why are you demanding that someone else does?” asked Da’Vita Foushee with the Democratic Women’s Council. “We have rights to privacy but women don’t have a right to the privacy of their own womb. That’s why we’re out here.”