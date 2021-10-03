1B Football: Comets thrash Vikings
Oct. 2—MOSSYROCK — Naselle's evening was going about as well as possible, before a sour note late sent the Comets back to worrying despite at 54-12 beatdown of Mossyrock. After outright missing Naselle's first game and playing sparingly in its next two due to a hamstring injury, quarterback Joey Strange made his full return to the field, giving coach Kevin McNulty the true three-headed monster in the backfield he'd envisioned alongside Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
