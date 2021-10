BURTON — After the rest of District 13-2A started its season last week, the Burton High School football team comes in late with its first district bout Friday. “We just want to win,” Burton head coach Jason Hodde told The Banner-Press. “We’re 3-1, so, coming off a loss, the biggest thing now is to just go 1-0 (and) take it one game at a time. They all mean something now so every day in practice is important and every Friday is important.”

