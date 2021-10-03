CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

2A Football: Beavers shut out, another starter hurt

northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 2—WOODLAND — Things continued to go badly for the Woodland football team, which lost another key piece in a 41-0 shutout loss to Hockinson on Friday. The Beavers, who came into the week already without workhorse tailback Daymon Gressett and leading receivers Justin Philpot and Mark Morales — all of whom played big roles on defense and well — lost quarterback-turned-wideout Drew Burns to a broken clavicle, compounding the weight of yet another big defeat.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hawks#Woodland
WKBN

Another shut out; Springfield wins 7th game in a row

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beau Brungard threw for two scores and ran for another two as Springfield rolled to a 42-0 win over Western Reserve. Brungard finished by throwing for 140 yards and rushed for 121 stripes. Springfield’s defense allowed just 100 yards of total offense while posting their...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Bemidji Pioneer

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beavers shut out Minnesota Duluth for 1-0 win

BEMIDJI -- There was only one moment on Friday in which the No. 11 Bemidji State women’s soccer team looked to be in peril. Up 1-0 over Minnesota Duluth at Chet Anderson Stadium, communication broke down on the BSU backline during a counter attack in the 71st minute. Two defenders whiffed on a clearance and left the ball for UMD’s Erin Walpole, but Beaver keeper Alyssa Stumbaugh swallowed up the dangerous shot with relative ease to preserve the clean sheet.
MINNESOTA STATE
Corvallis Gazette-Times

OSU football: Nolan, Beavers' offense progressing in lockstep

The evolution of Chance Nolan’s quarterback skills has been matched stride for stride by an Oregon State offense that also seems to be reaching its potential. Nolan got his feet wet with three starts in the 2020 season, his first year with the Beavers football team. After three starts this fall, his comfort level and command of the offense have risen and teammates have rallied around him as he’s led them to three straight wins heading into this Saturday’s home game with Washington.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

PREP FOOTBALL: Cheyenne South shut out at Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS – Cheyenne South suffered a big loss to No. 1-ranked Rock Springs 65-0 Friday at Tiger Stadium. The Bison were cursed by COVID-19, as they had to do without a lot of their standout players and instead do with the services of some freshman and sophomores. The game...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Democrat-Herald

OSU football: Beavers snap losing streak at The Coliseum

Oregon State ended six decades of disappointment at The Coliseum in Los Angeles with a 45-27 victory over USC on Saturday night. The win was the first for Oregon State over the Trojans on their home turf since 1960. The Beavers hung on during a back and forth first half...
OREGON STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

FOOTBALL: Beavers rolled 52-24, miss out on homecoming lake jump

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team won the coin toss. And that was about it. There were some small victories for the Beavers, sure, but Saturday’s 52-24 homecoming loss against No. 22 Augustana certainly stung. No lake jump, no passionate rendition of the school song, no feel-good finish to a festive week. Just a deflating loss in front of their home fans at Chet Anderson Stadium.
BEMIDJI, MN
Beaumont Enterprise

Woodville shuts out Kirbyville

The Kirbyville Wildcats traveled to Woodville to face off in a district game last Friday night. In a defensive game that was decided by a single score it was the Eagles that would take the win 7-0. The first quarter had three punts, two turnovers on downs and a Wildcats...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Chronicle

2A Girls Soccer: T-Birds Shut Out Tigers

Tumwater blasted in eight goals and the T-Birds cruised past visiting Centralia for an 8-0 win in 2A EvCo action Tuesday. Centralia coach Henry Gallanger said the game was a learning experience for his younger players. “This was the best Tumwater team we’ve ever played,” Gallanger said. “That’s what we...
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy