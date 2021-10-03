CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's to show respect for all our brothers and sisters who have gone before us': Nonprofit supports fallen officers' families with fundraising ride

By Ishani Desai, The Bakersfield Californian
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Oct. 2—More than 400 motorcyclists convened Saturday morning at Original Roadhouse Grill on Rosedale Highway for the 15th annual motorcycle ride organized by the Kern County 999 Foundation to raise money for the families of fallen peace officers. Californians — from San Diego to Northern California — were set to...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

