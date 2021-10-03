School districts raise pay for substitute teachers amid dire shortage
Oct. 2—School districts in Kern County are working to lure substitute teachers with higher pay and bonuses during a year with a shallow pool of teachers and historic demand. Over the course of the pandemic, Kern County's already small pool of K-12 substitutes was just about halved. In September 2019, there were 2,026 substitute teachers countywide, according to Kern County Superintendent of Schools spokesman Robert Meszaros. As of Aug. 13, it was 1,105.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0