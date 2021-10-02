Genoa marks the course towards centrality and asks the party to fight for the moderate voter of the PSOE

One of the main objectives of the National Convention of the PP was the "relaunch" and the "rearme" of the "refoundation" project of the centroderecha. The prefix "re" as a repetition augury of the steps of José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy. Because if something is looking for the direction of the popular in this long conclave is to prop up the "Ensanche" operation of the party "on the basis". That is, to absorb the electorate of citizens and, even, to play the PSOE that fertile squid from the moderate center-left, where the PP barely fish since the alluvium of votes rendered to Rajoy in 2011 would occur.