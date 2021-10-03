Healthy C.J. Stroud Shows Why He’s Ohio State’s Starting Quarterback in 330-Yard, Five-Touchdown Performance Against Rutgers
C.J. Stroud needed a big game to prove he should be Ohio State’s starting quarterback. He delivered against Rutgers. After taking a week off against Akron to rest his injured shoulder that had plagued him in the Buckeyes’ first three games of the season, Stroud was excellent in Ohio State’s 52-13 win at Rutgers, completing 17 of 23 passing attempts for 330 yards and five touchdowns while also running for 13 yards on two carries.www.elevenwarriors.com
Comments / 0