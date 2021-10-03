Alan Keith Van Der Kamp
Alan Keith Van Der Kamp, 78, of Prairie City, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at The Cottages in Pella. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the First Reformed Church in Prairie City. Visitation will befrom 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at the First Reformed Church in Prairie City and the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Waveland Cemetery with a military service. Memorials may be directed to First Reformed Church, Wesley Life Hospice or a bench for the new bike trail. Condolences may be left for the family at coburnfuneralhomes.com.www.newtondailynews.com
