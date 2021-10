MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball team defeated Saginaw Valley State University, 3-2, Friday evening in thrilling fashion. The Wildcats dropped the first set, 25-18, but fought back hard in the second to knot things up following a 25-20 set two victory. A similar story ensued with the following two sets, as NMU lost the third but rallied in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth set. They carried that momentum into the fifth set where they took a 15-11 victory to clinch the match.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO