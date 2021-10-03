CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABNB Stock: $205 Target From Loop Capital

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) have received a price target of $205 from Loop Capital. These are the details. The shares of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) have received a price target of $205 from Loop Capital. And Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson had adjusted the price target from $195 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.

