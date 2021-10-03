ABNB Stock: $205 Target From Loop Capital

The stock price of Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) increased by over 23% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) increased by over 23% today. Investors responded positively to WallachBeth Capital LLC – a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services — announcing the completion of an underwritten public offering of 1,056,000 units for Nutriband at a public offering price of $6.25 per unit for total gross proceeds of $6.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses and before any exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO