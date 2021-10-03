ABNB Stock: $205 Target From Loop Capital

Merkle Science — a leading predictive blockchain monitoring and investigative platform — announced the close of its $5.75 million Series A funding. These are the details. Merkle Science — a leading predictive blockchain monitoring and investigative platform — announced the close of its $5.75 million Series A funding round led by Darrow Holdings. And other investors in the round include Kraken Ventures, Bain-backed Uncorrelated Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, Token Bay Capital, Kenetic, and Lunex Ventures. Plus Merkle Science adds venture investment veteran and Head of Digital Asset Investments at Susquehanna Dean Carlson to its board. This funding announcement comes shortly after Merkle Science’s recent launch into the U.S. market and the hire of Mary Beth Buchanan as President, Americas and Global Chief Legal Officer.
