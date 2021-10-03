CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chris Sale to start season finale for Boston Red Sox, who will host Wild Card Game if they beat Nationals on Sunday: ‘We’ve got the right guy’

By Chris Cotillo
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- What seemed unlikely just two days ago is now the reality: The Red Sox will enter the final day of the regular season Sunday in control of their own destiny with Chris Sale on the mound. Two Red Sox wins and two Yankees losses to start the...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Rafael Devers
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Sweep, Edge Boston In Wild Card Standings

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Missed opportunities marked the theme for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, as both teams flirted with a lead neither seemed to want. Ultimately the Yankees managed to pull it out, 6-3, thanks to a huge eighth-inning led...
MLB
ABC6.com

Red Sox Pull Away From Nationals, Can Clinch Home Wild Card Game With Win Sunday

Christian Vázquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering the final day of the regular season. The Red Sox will send ace Chris Sale to the mound Sunday needing a victory to punch a playoff ticket. If they win, they’ll host Tuesday’s wild-card game regardless of New York’s outcome because Boston won the season series 10-9. If the Red Sox lose Sunday, they will still be assured entry into a tiebreaker game Monday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#Yankees#Blue Jays#Mariners#Era#The Red Sox
federalbaseball.com

AL Wild Card GameThread: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Kyle Schwarber’s time in D.C. will mostly be remembered for the otherwordly run he went on in mid-to-late June, when the 28-year-old slugger, who signed a 1-year/$10M deal with Washington’s Nationals last winter, hit 16 home runs in 18 games, going 24 for 69 in a silly-good stretch at the plate (.348/.403/1.043) which ended when he suffered a hamstring strain and he ended up on the Injured List.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Red Sox complete comeback to beat Nationals, host Yankees in wild card, avoid AL tiebreaker chaos

Heading into Game 162 of the MLB season Sunday, there was plenty of potential for chaos, with extra games potentially needed in both the American League and the National League. None of that chaos actually came to be, though. In the NL, the 106-55 San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 to get their franchise-best 107th win, meaning that the 105-56 Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers didn’t force a division tiebreaker. In the AL, while both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees (both 91-70) both looked in trouble at times, and while the 90-71 Toronto Blue Jays won 12-4 against the Baltimore Orioles to do their part in creating an extra tiebreaker (the 90-71 Seattle Mariners did not, as they fell to the Los Angeles Angels), both New York and Boston came back to win to avoid the need for an extra tiebreaker.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Card Game
Reuters

Red Sox rally to top Nationals, will host Yankees in wild-card game

EditorsNote: corrects Red Sox name in graf 1, other minor fixes. Rafael Devers’ second homer of the game Sunday, a two-run shot in the ninth inning, lifted the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals and the top wild-card playoff spot in the American League.
MLB
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy