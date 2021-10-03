Chris Sale to start season finale for Boston Red Sox, who will host Wild Card Game if they beat Nationals on Sunday: ‘We’ve got the right guy’

Heading into Game 162 of the MLB season Sunday, there was plenty of potential for chaos, with extra games potentially needed in both the American League and the National League. None of that chaos actually came to be, though. In the NL, the 106-55 San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 to get their franchise-best 107th win, meaning that the 105-56 Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers didn’t force a division tiebreaker. In the AL, while both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees (both 91-70) both looked in trouble at times, and while the 90-71 Toronto Blue Jays won 12-4 against the Baltimore Orioles to do their part in creating an extra tiebreaker (the 90-71 Seattle Mariners did not, as they fell to the Los Angeles Angels), both New York and Boston came back to win to avoid the need for an extra tiebreaker.

