Not only do PC gamers have more control over their games, but they can keep playing games released in ages of yore—even if it sometimes takes intermediary software like DOSBox. Console gamers don't have that same luxury, but fortunately, there are emulators for console game hardware that allow that software to run on regular PCs. Game publishers often portray emulators for video game consoles as sketchy or "grey-market," emphasizing their potential for game software piracy, but like emulators for any older computer hardware, they serve a critical purpose in preserving older content for future generations.

