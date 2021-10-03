CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.G. Dana Nessel Attends The Women’s March in D.C.

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement ahead of attending Saturday’s planned Women’s March in D.C.:

“Today I march alongside and represent those who refuse to stand idly by as states and legislators across our nation work to erode the rights of women to make medical decisions about their bodies and lives. Make no mistake, federal precedent surrounding reproductive rights is under attack. These attempts to unravel the rights so many hold dear are a slap in the face to women and a step backward for our country. I recognize my responsibility to fight back against these efforts, and remain committed to protecting a woman’s right to choose.”

Nessel is in the nation’s capital ahead of Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud’s argument before the U.S. Supreme Court on October 5th.

Hammoud will argue on behalf of the State in Brown v. Davenport.

