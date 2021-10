Loni Love found romance on the Internet — and she wants everyone to know it! She stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on September 21 and gushed over her boyfriend James Welsh, specifically about how they met. "'Cuz I met him online on Christian Mingle — even though we both not Christians, but we religious," she said to a laugh from the audience. "And we met on there and we've been together for three years and his name is James and he's the sweetest."

