The LHS Girls Soccer team travelled to Benton Central in varsity only action last night. The Lady Tigers fell 1-3 in windy conditions on a field that played quickly due to its smaller size, firmness and turf. While the Lady Tigers took the game to the Lady Bisons of Benton Central for the first 20 minutes or so, they could not find the opening goal and the second counterattack proved effective for the Lady Bisons with their first goal of the match from their first shot on goal.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO