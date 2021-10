On Sunday, after a full slate of college football matchups, the Associated Press Top 25 was updated for Week 7. Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll, the Bulldogs moved to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, with all 64 first-place points. The last time that Georgia was ranked No. 1 during the season was Dec. 6, 1982, after holding the spot for five weeks. The Bulldogs are coming off a 34-10 road win over Auburn.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO