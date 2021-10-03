CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Thousands Rally for Abortion Rights at Women’s March in San Francisco

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMu8K_0cFS7TGX00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Joining the many U.S. cities where demonstrations for abortion rights took place Saturday, thousands of people marched in San Francisco in the Women’s March for Our Reproductive Rights rally.

People chanted, waved signs and hoped to spread a pro-abortion-rights message to the community and beyond.

“I’m here to defend women’s rights and support my daughter so she has access to health care if she needs it,” Zan Larkins said.

“All women need to unite and come against all of the hate people are bringing us. This is our body. We deserve to have the choice to do what we want to do,” Leila Valadez said.

There were hundreds of women’s marches across the country Saturday as the Supreme Court gets ready to reconvene on Monday.

The nation’s highest court declined a request a few months ago to block a Texas abortion law from going into effect which bans abortion after embryonic cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks into a pregnancy. The law makes no exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

While the law doesn’t directly impact Californians, some activists say they’re fearful other states will follow Texas’ lead and the big picture is at stake.

“We’re fearful of what will happen to Roe v. Wade,” Donna Ma said.

In a tweet on Saturday, the leader of the major anti-abortion rights group “March for Life” called the theme of the nationwide women’s marches on Saturday “macabre.”

KPIX did not see or hear of any clashes at the march in San Francisco nor at the other marches throughout the Bay Area.

Many people said they were inspired by the turnout.

“I was like ‘oh my gosh!’ I was shocked,” Valadez said. “It’s heartwarming knowing that so many people care.”

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Women's March in San Diego: Hundreds March for Reproductive Rights

Hundreds took to the streets of San Diego to support reproductive rights, part of a nationwide series of demonstrations against Texas' near-total abortion ban. The crowds of demonstrators, many carrying signs reading, "Women's rights are human rights," marched in front of Waterfront Park. Up to 100,000 people are expected to demonstrate in the capital and all 50 states, the Women's March says.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wizmnews.com

SATURDAY: Women’s March: Rally for Reproductive Rights in La Crosse

A rally Saturday at Weigent Park in La Crosse. It’s part of a nationwide outcry for reproductive rights. The YWCA-La Crosse, Cia Siab, Inc. and Planned Parenthood Advocates of WI are organizing the La Crosse Women’s March: Rally for Reproductive Rights. It runs from 3:30-5 p.m. at Weigent Park (map).
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
newschain

Women’s March targets Supreme Court to protest over abortion rights

The first Women’s March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington and other cities to demand continued access to abortion. Many thousands of demonstrators filled the streets surrounding the court, shouting “My body, my choice”...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Protest Riot#Kpix#The Supreme Court#Californians
CBS News

Pelosi forced to cancel event in Rome amid protests over COVID vaccines

With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a “Green Pass” that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome’s streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like climate change but had to cancel a separate planned event due to the protests. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.
PROTESTS
Vogue Magazine

The Supreme Court Is Likely to Overturn Roe—What Then?

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court started its blockbuster session. It’s the first full session involving all three of Donald J. Trump’s new conservative justices. You’ll remember that Trump promised to overturn Roe, telling the American public during a October 2016 debate, “And that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this: It will go back to the states, and the states will then make a determination.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AFP

Texas clinic resumes providing abortions after judge blocks law

A Texas clinic resumed providing abortions on Thursday to women who are more than six weeks pregnant after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law restricting the procedure. Whole Woman's Health, which operates four abortion clinics in Texas, said on Twitter that in accordance with the judge's ruling it had resumed providing abortions to women more than six weeks pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

One Thousand Roses Delivered To Nancy Pelosi’s Office In Campaign To Move Her Heart On Abortion

Catholics delivered one thousand roses Friday to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s California office in efforts to move the Democrat’s heart on abortion. Over 3,550 people signed up to pray and fast for Pelosi through the Benedict XVI Institute’s “Rose and Rosary for Nancy” campaign in the first 24 hours after it was announced, said Maggie Gallagher, executive director of the Benedict XVI Institute, in a press release.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Is Brian Laundrie still alive? Family attorney believes missing fugitive is in Carlton Reserve as campsite found

The focus of the Brian Laundrie manhunt has shifted back to the Carlton Reserve in Florida after the family attorney said he believes the missing fugitive is still hiding out in the 25,000-acre nature reserve.Steve Bertolino said Mr Laundrie, 23, may be unaware of the nationwide manhunt for him, telling Fox News: “I believe Brian is still in the preserve. And as such I don’t think he has access to the news.”As law enforcement ramped up their search of the park on Wednesday, Mr Bertolino also revealed that Brian’s father Chris Laundrie had been asked to join in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy