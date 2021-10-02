CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Claims What We Eat Is More Important Than How Much We Eat

By Kristen Lawrence
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study by the American Society of Nutrition may disprove the theory that how much we eat drives obesity. Instead, the research found that what we eat plays a much more significant role in our health. The findings could have important implications for treating obesity moving forward. Data from...

easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hippocrates
spring.org.uk

This Common Food Increases Diabetes Risk 60%

The global prevalence of diabetes on average is 8.5 percent. Eggs are abundant in nutrients including protein, B vitamins, selenium, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and choline. However, eating eggs every day remains controversial, no matter if they are poached, boiled, scrambled or cooked over easy. A study finds against ‘egg-cess’ as...
NUTRITION
The Independent

Children who eat more fruit and vegetables have better mental health, says new study

Eating fruit and vegetables is associated with better mental health for children, new research suggests.Children who ate five or more portions of fruit and vegetables per day had the highest scores for mental wellbeing, according to a study by academics at the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School. Their findings, which are published in the peer-reviewed BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health journal, also found higher rates of wellbeing among secondary school students in particular. The study, which analysed data from almost 9,000 children in 500 schools across Norfolk, is the first to investigate the link between fruit and vegetable...
KIDS
Medical News Today

What to know about eating legumes

Legumes include beans, lentils, and green peas, and are a healthy addition to any diet. Research indicates that their health benefits include less risk of chronic diseases and obesity, and they can help control blood pressure and cholesterol. Some people are unclear about what constitutes a legume, bean, or pulse,...
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Turns Out Plant-Based Eating Is Linked to Longevity and Heart Health Even More Than We Thought, According to New Research

There's no denying that plant-based eating is finally taking the nation by storm. (It seems like forever ago that the ketogenic diet and Paleo dominated every food convo, right?) Of course, just because something is popular certainly doesn't mean it's worth adopting. But this is one instance where doing so will benefit your health tremendously.
DIETS
t-nation.com

How Much to Eat For Muscle Growth

If you train hard using a non-idiotic plan, you’ll gain muscle and strength. Are some plans better than others? Sure. But as long as you don’t make obvious mistakes, your plan should allow you to build muscle. Where a lot of people go wrong is their nutrition. Lifters will do...
WORKOUTS
WHYY

What to eat: the latest in food science

Whether you closely follow the latest research on nutrition or just glance at the headlines, keeping track of what we should and shouldn’t eat is complicated, especially since recommendations seem to constantly change. Scientists are still trying to untangle precisely how food impacts health, disease, mood, sleep, aging and our brains. And for those who are looking to lose weight, finding a diet that works can seem impossible. This hour, we’ll take a look at the latest in nutrition and diet research –carbs, alcohol and our microbiome – and how the Big Food industry complicates healthy eating. Our guests are MARION NESTLE, Emerita Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies and Public Health at New York University and ANAHAD O’CONNOR, a New York Times reporter covering health and nutrition. We’ll also talk to Duke University’s HERMAN PONTZER about his new study on metabolism and aging.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

This Is How Much Fish You Have To Eat To Get Enough Vitamin D

In a world of nutrition science and advice that seems riddled with conflicting opinions and open-ended questions, there's one fact you can hang your hat on: Vitamin D is important for a whole slew of body functions*—and almost none of us are getting enough. (An alarming 41% of American adults are clinically insufficient, meaning they're in the danger zone for straight-up deficiency—and the health consequences that come with it*.)
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Sugar?

Sugar is delicious. It tastes incredible and changes flavors significantly when added to other things. Sugar gives you an immediate mood and energy boost. Your body needs natural starches and sugars to perform properly. However, the processed sugar your body craves is not very healthy. A common part of American...
FITNESS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: You are what you eat

Perhaps you have heard the saying “You are what you eat.” As I visited with 7th grade students in their Skills for Adolescence class this week, I shared the importance of making healthy food choices now in order to avoid the onset of chronic conditions as they age. They already knew some of the important concepts of avoiding highly processed foods with added fats, sodium, and sugar. Besides making healthy food choices, I emphasized that regular physical activity is necessary to keep their body healthy too.
NUTRITION
The Independent

Interesting ways to boost your vitamin C intake – as a study suggests doubling our dose

Scientists have suggested we double our vitamin C intake, after arguing current recommendations – the NHS is in favour of 40mg per day – are partly informed by a Second World War study that’s now outdated.The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises 45mg per day, based on a study by The Sorby Research Institute conducted in 1944. But scientists at the University of Washington have revisited the research and published an updated assessment of it in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Lead research author Professor Philippe Hujoel said: “The vitamin C experiment is a shocking study. They depleted people’s vitamin...
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Good Fats to Eat?

All fats have a similar chemical structure—a chain of carbon molecules attached to hydrogen atoms. What makes one fat different from another is the length and position of the carbon chain and number of hydrogen atoms associated with carbon molecules. Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are heart-healthy fats and more nutritious...
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Is Okra Bad for You?

Okra, like many vegetables, has health benefits due to its high fiber and antioxidant content. However, eating too much okra can cause adverse effects in some people. Stomach problems: Fructans are a type of carbohydrate found in okra, which may increase bowel problems in people with irritable bowel syndrome. Joint...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

This facial symptom can be irritating. A twitching near the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitches normally happen in one or the other eye — they can be irritating but they are not normally painful. Similarly, a tingling sensation in the legs, feet or hands can...
HEALTH

