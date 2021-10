DURHAM – The No. 4 Duke men's soccer team (7-1-0) earned another shutout win in its return to Koskinen Stadium on Tuesday night after it defeated Howard (1-4-2), 4-0. "I think we are getting to know each other even more now," head coach John Kerr said. "The players are coming into form now, like Thor didn't play the first four games and guys are coming back from injury. I feel that we are getting to know each other and the movement off the ball has been tremendous."

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO