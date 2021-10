After three days of training camp, which included a grueling bag skate, several practices, and two scrimmages, the Vancouver Canucks are ready to start the preseason. That’s where the real evaluation begins. Practices are not games, no matter how many scrimmages you try to pack into it. You get to know a player by how they compete in a real game situation against opponents that are not their teammates.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO