CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

RAW: KY: WOMEN'S MARCH-COVINGTON

news-shield.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion rights activists rally for abortion justice throughout the country.

www.news-shield.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Women's March in DC: Thousands March to Supreme Court for Abortion Rights

The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington and other cities to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.
PROTESTS
WOOD

Millions to march Saturday for women’s rights

Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 9 in Grand Rapids. Hand 2 Hand uses Jenison roots to combat weekend hunger. Black women to come together for Power Table Talk in Kzoo. ArtPrize Awards: Who will take home $50K grand prize?. Man armed with knife shot, killed by deputies near Niles.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox13news.com

Women’s March for abortion rights underway nationwide

WASHINGTON - The first Women's March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington and other cities to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.
PROTESTS
toledoparent.com

Toledo’s March for Women’s Reproductive Rights

On October 2, hundreds of people in Toledo, and thousands of others across every state across the United States, will rally in support of women’s reproductive rights as part of the Women’s March’s Mobilize and Defend movement. In 2017, Women’s March was formed to “harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change”, according to their mission statement.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Society
scaddistrict.com

Calling all feminists: Savannah Women’s March

After the passage of a recent bill in Texas, the Heartbeat Act (SB8), women’s reproductive rights have been under attack yet again. The Heartbeat Act states that it is illegal to get an abortion if a heartbeat is detected or past six weeks from the woman’s last period. This is often before most women know that they are pregnant with no exceptions to the law for rape or incest.
SAVANNAH, GA
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Women’s ‘March’ Set for Saturday on the Square

As women from all over the country converge once again in Washington D.C. on Oct. 2 for the Women’s March in defense of reproductive rights, folks in Oxford can attend a more local event. The Oxford Women’s March for Reproductive Rights will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday next...
OXFORD, MS
uiargonaut.com

Moscow Women’s March addresses reproductive issues

Moscow joins in nationwide rally for reproductive rights after new Texas law. Saturday, dozens of community members gathered in front of city hall for the Moscow Women’s March. The march was organized as one of many across the nation in protest of Texas’s recent abortion law, which made it possible for citizens to sue other citizens for receiving, performing or assisting with abortion services.
PROTESTS
county10.com

#Whatshappening: WY Women’s March this Saturday

Paid for by the organizers of the WY Women’s March. Community members are speaking up and rallying in support of reproductive rights, equal justice, and abortion access in Lander at 11 am on Saturday. Participants will meet at Dairyland, march down Main Street to South 2nd and Centennial Park, peacefully assemble to hear from speakers including Christine Lichtenfels of Chelsea’s Fund, Lynnette Greybull of Not Our Native Daughters, Sydney Moller of Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence, and Sexual Assault, and Ari Kamil and Cruz Yochum from our LGBTQ+ community.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Cnn
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Women's March targets high court

WASHINGTON – The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy. Demonstrators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOLD-TV

Women’s March held in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ”Were marching because we’re going to tell men that women can make their own choice sometimes,” said Layla, a Women’s March attendee. “This is what democracy looks like in Tucson,” said Barbara Jo Mullis, a Women’s March attendee. Layla and Mullis don’t know each...
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Mississippian

Oxford activists organize local Women’s March

Several local women have organized a “Women’s March for Reproductive Rights” to take place Saturday, Oct. 2, to coincide with Women’s Rights events taking place across the country to protest the Supreme Court’s recent Texas abortion law decision. The event is one of three taking place in Mississippi — Biloxi and Jackson also will have events.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
ourquadcities.com

Quad Citizens rally, march for women’s rights

The Supreme Court’s involvement in abortion is spurring rallies nationwide, including the Quad Cities. A Woman’s March took place Saturday in Rock Island. The rally started at Schwiebert Park and focused on abortion access for all. Many people held up signs advocating for the community to come together to protect...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wtae.com

Hundreds rally, march for women's rights in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people came together on Saturday morning outside of the city-county building in downtown Pittsburgh to stand up and fight for women's rights. "I believe that violence against women must cease," said Tracy Baton, Director of Women's March Pittsburgh to a packed crowd. The passionate crowd packed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcti12.com

ENC community joins nationwide Women's March

NEW BERN, Craven County — Dozens of people gathered at the Craven County Courthouse on Saturday to voice their support of women's rights. Participants marched from the intersection on Craven and Broad Street through the New Bern Downtown area. "It's so encouraging to see that there are so many people...
NEW BERN, NC
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Women’s March held on Cleveland’s westside

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Women’s March Cleveland, along with other cities nationwide, hosted a local rally and march today at Market Square Park on the city’s near westside. Starting at noon, at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue, the event coordinators asked all women across racial, ethnic...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy