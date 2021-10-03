RAW: KY: WOMEN'S MARCH-COVINGTON

Paid for by the organizers of the WY Women’s March. Community members are speaking up and rallying in support of reproductive rights, equal justice, and abortion access in Lander at 11 am on Saturday. Participants will meet at Dairyland, march down Main Street to South 2nd and Centennial Park, peacefully assemble to hear from speakers including Christine Lichtenfels of Chelsea’s Fund, Lynnette Greybull of Not Our Native Daughters, Sydney Moller of Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence, and Sexual Assault, and Ari Kamil and Cruz Yochum from our LGBTQ+ community.
