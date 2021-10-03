CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

Avon Branch Library expansion construction begins: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

By Julie A. Short/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
It’s starting to look like a construction site at the Avon Branch Library, 37485 Harvest Drive, as fencing was recently placed all around the facility for the new addition. Landscape was cleared last month to make way for the new addition. A new power pole was installed along Colorado Avenue and temporary walls began going up on the interior. Crews have been busy making adjustments to the electrical and mechanical systems to keep the branch up and running while construction is in progress.

Cleveland held dozens of hearings on cable TV proposal in the 1980s – why did recent broadband project receive only one committee meeting?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland City Council considered a proposal to run wires through neighborhoods to deliver signals into residents’ homes, the measure went through an exhaustive series of council committee meetings and other public hearings before council allocated the money. Not so today. Council recently raised eyebrows...
CLEVELAND, OH
Here are the costliest Ohio highway construction projects currently underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio—With the summer construction season ending in Ohio, there are still a number of massive interstate highway and bridge projects under way. The 10 largest ongoing Ohio Department of Transportation projects are in various stages of construction. Some involve building bridges, lanes, or other infrastructure; others focus on maintaining or replacing existing highway infrastructure.
OHIO STATE
