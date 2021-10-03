Avon Branch Library expansion construction begins: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s starting to look like a construction site at the Avon Branch Library, 37485 Harvest Drive, as fencing was recently placed all around the facility for the new addition. Landscape was cleared last month to make way for the new addition. A new power pole was installed along Colorado Avenue and temporary walls began going up on the interior. Crews have been busy making adjustments to the electrical and mechanical systems to keep the branch up and running while construction is in progress.