UFC Vegas 38 results: Santos edges out Walker, Daukaus win vs. Holland overturned on replay
The UFC Vegas 38 main card just closed out with the #5 ranked light heavyweight, Thiago Santos, winning a unanimous decision over the #10 ranked, Johnny Walker. Nobody was really ever hurt in this fight as there was ample respect being shown on both sides. When the fighters did let it go, it was pretty exhilarating for as long as it lasted. Earning three scores of 48-47 breaks up a three-fight losing skid for Thiago.www.bloodyelbow.com
