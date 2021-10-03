UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker results and post-fight analysis
I have to admit, I was out line when I said there was no need to schedule Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker for five rounds. How was I to know they’d show each other plenty of respect!? It was far from the wham-bam, thank-you-m’am contest we all expected, much to the chagrin of the viewing audience. If this version of Johnny Walker is what we get moving forward, I know a large swathe of fans will never forgive Walker’s head trainer, John Kavanaugh, for taming the wild man....www.bloodyelbow.com
