Football: No. 24 Titans Spoil Thiel’s Homecoming
GREENVILLE, Pa. – The No. 24-naitonally ranked Westminster College Titans won, 49-14, at Thiel College in Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) action Saturday afternoon. Westminster (3-1, 3-0 PAC) scored a touchdown on its first three drives. Junior running back Ryan Gomes (Tampa, FL / Walter L. Sickles) got the scoring started with a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Senior quarterback Cole Konieczka (Coraopolis, PA / Moon Area) followed with a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior Kevin Brown (Pittsburgh PA / Plum) and a 33-yard toss to Jalen Washington (Orlando, FL / Dr. Phillips) – both first career touchdowns for Brown and Washington. Titan junior Shamar Love (Bridgeton, NJ / Bridgeton) returned a fumble a hard-earned 13 yards to pay dirt on the Tomcats' next drive, and just like that, the Titans led 28-0 with still four minutes to play in the first quarter.www.wcn247.com
