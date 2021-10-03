Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Atlanta 2-1

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – La Rosa Negra will be seeking redemption against the New York Red Bulls Saturday in the Big Apple after the team fell to them at home on Sept. 17. Saturday’s game will be the second matchup this season against the New York Red Bulls and fourth overall matchup between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami CF announced Friday that due to injuries and international call-ups, it has signed 2021 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick and Fort Lauderdale CF defender Aimé Mabika on a short-term loan for the match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Mabika, 23, has made 13 appearances for the Club’s USL League One affiliate Fort Lauderdale CF this season.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO