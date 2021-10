Despite it being a preseason game, emotions were high for Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano in his return to Calgary. Wednesday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames marked the first time veteran Mark Giordano was on the away bench at Scotiabank Saddledome. The soon-to-be 38-year-old played parts of 15 seasons with the Flames, serving as its captain for the past eight. Giordano suited up for the Kraken for the second time this preseason and made a significant impact in a win over his former team.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO