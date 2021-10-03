Luke Thorbahn paces Milton Academy to a win over St. Sebastian’s

Whether he’s hitting a cutback lane at just the right moment or spending a year away from football with a torn hamstring, Luke Thorbahn’s timing is impeccable. Long before the senior rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead Milton Academy to a 21-7 win over visiting St. Sebastian’s in an ISL6 contest on Saturday afternoon, he was a sophomore running back for the 2019 Mustangs, who captured the ISL championship and played in the Mike Silipo NEPSAC Bowl.