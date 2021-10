First-time winners have been the norm at this week's PGA Tour event, and the wide-open field could provide another in the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off Thursday. Six of the past eight winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship lifted a PGA Tour trophy for the first time. There are eight past Sanderson Farms winners in the field, including Sergio Garcia, who played in last weekend's Ryder Cup and got his 11th tour win at the Country Club of Jackson last year. The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field in Jackson, Miss. will also include PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris and Matthew Wolff, who is making his season debut.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO