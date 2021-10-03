Community bike run and dinner raises money for man’s new wheelchair-accessible van

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday afternoon, there was a bike run and benefit dinner for a Youngstown man. The money raised from the event is going to a special cause.

“I’m so, so humbled to be here today with all my family and friends,” said Tommy Morris.

The benefit was held for Morris at Master’s Bar and Grill in Girard. It included a bike run, dinner, 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction.

Morris’ cousin Peter Berarducci says their family is in awe of the community’s support.

“It’s honestly the best feeling in the world and I know Tommy’s very appreciative of it,” Berarducci said.

Morris and his family plan to use the proceeds from this event to swap out his 2005 Dodge Caravan for a newer wheelchair-accessible van.

“It constantly needs upkeep, you know, maintenance. Leaking radiator, his ramp doesn’t work good, ” Berarducci said.

Berarducci says he’d like to see Morris in a more dependable vehicle that he can take to do the things he enjoys.

“He likes going to drag races and he likes going to places. I’d love to see him in something reliable so he can get there,” Berarducci said.

The bike run took bikers from Girard to North Lima, then East Liverpool and Poland before returning to Master’s Bar and Grill.

All proceeds from the tickets will go directly to Morris.