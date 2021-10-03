No. 24 Titans spoil Thiel’s Homecoming with 49-14 win
GREENVILLE – The No. 24-nationally ranked Westminster College Titans won, 49-14, at Thiel College in Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) action Saturday afternoon. Westminster (3-1, 3-0 PAC) scored a touchdown on its first three drives. Junior running back Ryan Gomes got the scoring started with a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Senior quarterback Cole Konieczka followed with a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior Kevin Brown and a 33-yard toss to Jalen Washington – both first career touchdowns for Brown and Washington.www.sharonherald.com
