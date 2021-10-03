CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Around Town: Notice from zoning officer leaves Pisano Family Wines with plenty of questions

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pVaK_0cFS1wb400

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A few months ago, I visited a charming spot in a wooden area near Hunlock Creek.

It was a winery situated on dozens of acres with magnificent trees, a super friendly staff, cornhole games and homemade wine.

Spending a few hours there was a perfect reprieve from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Years ago, I used to write about and reflect on ways in which people could find “escapes” from their hurried schedules and take time to connect with loved ones and friends at a slower pace.

Pisano Family Wines provides the perfect setting for that.

Owned by Alison and Mark Pisano, the winery has been open in its current Lehman Township location for nearly three years.

When I was there those months ago on a Saturday night, there was a band playing until a little before 10 p.m. (the Husty Bros. duo, if I’m not mistaken) and visitors gathered outside to listen, while others tasted various wines inside and some played cornhole in another area.

It was such a peaceful night – different from a typical night out at a bar with loud music and crowded spaces. People were spread out, respectable and genuinely happy on this night.

That’s why I was so sad to hear that the Lehman Township zoning officer sent the Pisanos a letter recently saying they were violating a zoning ordinance. Unfortunately, the violation was not specified, leaving the Pisanos wondering what they were in violation of after almost three years in business.

It’s disheartening that a family-run small business in the community can receive a vague notice like this without further details.

The Pisanos, along with customers and community members, will attend a zoning meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14, at the Lehman Township Municipal Building, 1183 Old Rte. 115, Dallas.

Hopefully, they’ll hear what they’re in violation of, as I’m sure they would want to correct anything that they could. Or, even better, maybe the zoning board will say they made an error and thank the Pisanos for their commitment to the community and for employing people?

After all, the Pisanos were given approval before they began investing in and constructing the space that is bringing many people joy.

The evening I was there I talked with owner Alison for a bit. She was passionate about small businesses, supporting food trucks and musicians, and giving people a place to relax.

If anything, I think the township should be thanking the Pisanos for investing so much into the community.

I look forward to visiting Pisano Family Wines for years to come and, especially over the course of the next few weeks, I encourage everyone reading to visit, too. Check out the Facebook page, also, at @pisanofamilywines.

I’m sure you’ll be impressed with the charm and delighted by the venue.

I certainly was.

Comments / 1

Related
Mesquite Local News

From the Mayor: Business, social calendar getting filled up around town

There is so much going on in Mesquite to write about, so lets begin with a few of the major activities planned for this fall. We are having our annual Veterans Day parade on Nov. 6, a Saturday as usual, starting at 10 a.m. Before the parade, starting at 7:45, we are having our morning pre-parade program at Veterans Park.
MESQUITE, NV
Payson Roundup

Plenty of activities planned this October in Pine

Pine-Strawberry’s Annual Fall Festival is here. Enjoy the crisp fall air and check out the antique show, quilt show and chili cook-off at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 11 a.m....
PINE, AZ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council Split On What To Do With Outdoor Dining With Its Expiration Coming At End Of Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Diners are winning in the battle over the future of outdoor dining in Philadelphia. The battle is over how long it will last. Outdoor dining was a main reason these restaurants survived the brunt of the pandemic. Now, they are slowly getting back on their feet and they want to keep it that way. Sidewalks and streets transformed. Streeteries are now a common sight in Philadelphia. But now, outdoor dining is set to expire at the end of the year Philadelphia City Council is looking to extend it. “Yeah, it would be nice to see the city has al fresco dining,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Food Drink#Pisano Family Wines#Husty Bros
miamilaker.com

Scene around town: Mask Fashion

Call it pandemic fashion, the face coverings we wear to protect ourselves, our families, friends and neighbors from the COVID-19 virus. What kind of mask do you wear? Send a selfie to LindaT@MiamiLaker.com. Photos by Linda Trischitta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Republic

Around Town — Sept. 29

Editor’s Note: Submissions to Around Town are opinions submitted anonymously by readers, not factual representations, and do no reflect the viewpoints of The Republic or its staff. Orchids to…. Bud Herron for his well-written column. Bartholomew County Highway Department for patching the bridge just east of Petersville on 25th Street.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Kiwanis Hear From County Animal Control and Zoning Officer at Weekly Meeting

The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from Christian County’s Animal Control and Zoning Officer, during their weekly meeting Tuesday at the Taylorville Moose Lodge. Vince Harris (left) was hired by the county some 3 years ago, and enforces the county’s zoning ordinances as well as running the county’s Animal Control and Animal Shelter efforts.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Shadow Bay Park brings tennis, trails to MetroWest area

The sound of bouncing tennis balls can be heard from all corners of 111-acre Shadow Bay Park, which makes sense considering the space has 17 courts for players to test their skills. The sport is the focal point of the Orange County public land, which has tennis court rentals and ball machines, plus a pro shop and lessons. In addition, the park contains opportunities for playing basketball and ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pretty tower, ugly deal, critics say of plan to build condo on public land at Hollywood beach

They came with blowhorns and plenty of moxie, ready to blast the news that Hollywood doesn’t need another 30-story luxury condo tower on the beach — especially one built on taxpayer-owned land. Close to 100 residents, many waving “No Private Condo” signs, gathered Sunday morning at the beachfront site where the tower would be built if city commissioners sign off on the controversial deal. In ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
westsenecabee.com

There are plenty of resources available for families

The strain of work-school-life balance has been especially tough on families throughout the pandemic. Oftentimes the challenge is making sure that families are aware of the many opportunities available. Below are details on several resources that can help with household budgeting, educating students and giving back to those who serve the community and country. Emergency Broadband Benefit: Earlier this year […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pineknotnews.com

Local developer dies in on-site accident

A Carlton man died from injuries sustained in a construction accident in Lindstrom, Minnesota last week. Developer Dave Chmielewski, 48, was standing near an excavation trench at an apartment building construction site on Sept. 28 when the trench partially collapsed. According to Lakes Area. police chief Bill Schlumbohm, Chmielewski asked...
LINDSTROM, MN
Press Democrat

McCoy, Lawrence family unveil new wine label from Howell Mountain fruit

Carlton McCoy Jr. and the Lawrence family have launched Ink Grade, their second new wine brand this year, which will be available on a direct-to-consumer basis with prices ranging from $65 to $225 a bottle. The label plays homage to Theron Ink, who established a Napa Valley ranch on the...
NAPA, CA
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Almost Canceled Fatal Cross-Country Trip For Intimate Beach Wedding But Were Forced To Push Date Because Of Pandemic

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's doomed cross-country road trip almost didn't happen. The late 22-year-old vlogger's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told Fox News that Gabby and Brian's plans changed after they were forced to postpone their dream beach wedding due to Covid-19. Article continues below advertisement. “Covid happened so they put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CandysDirt

This California Town is The Hidden Gem of Wine Country

When it comes to California wine country, Napa and Sonoma Valleys tend to be the star of the show. Fair enough. The area boasts countless world-class wineries, trendy restaurants, and plenty of ritzy accommodations. However, if you are looking for the hidden gem of California wine country, look no further...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SignalsAZ

Mesa Grande Seasonal Re-Opening

Mesa Grande Cultural Park is celebrating a special seasonal re-opening after a two-year hiatus, which coincides with International Archaeology Day this year! Come celebrate with us and enjoy our exhibits which feature native American baskets from the Evelyn and Lou Grubb Collection, artifact show and tell, archaeology tours of the Mound, crafts and activities!
MESA, AZ
bedfordny.gov

Town of Bedford Town Board Meeting Public Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Bedford Town Board will be meeting in. Executive Session to on October 14, 2021 at 3PM regarding Elected and Appointed Salary’s for the 2022 Budget year. Lisbeth Fumagalli. Town Clerk. Dated: October 6, 2021.
POLITICS
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy