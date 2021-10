It looks like Behaviour Interactive, the team best known for 2016's Dead by Daylight, is working on a new Xbox console exclusive that will presumably be coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The leak comes the way of a LinkedIn profile of a Behaviour Interactive level designer, which mentions an "unannounced project" that has been in the works since August 2019 for PC and Xbox One. There's no mention of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but it's safe to assume if the game is still coming, it will be a cross-gen release. Unfortunately, the LinkedIn profile doesn't divulge much else of note other than that it's a "AAA" game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO