Baldwin County, GA

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Towns; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HEAVY RAINFALL WILL INCREASE THE RISK FOR FLOODING THROUGH THURSDAY .SYNOPSIS Through much of this week, north and central Georgia will be on the eastern side of a deepening upper level trough extending from the Lower Mississippi River Valley into the Great Lakes region. This will develop into a cutoff low over the Lower Mississippi River Valley by Tuesday. As this occurs, deep moisture and strong forcing will support several rounds of heavier rainfall through the middle to end of this week. .RAINFALL EXPECTED At this time, total rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are forecast across much of north and parts of central Georgia, roughly along and northwest of a line from Columbus to Forsyth to Athens. Locally higher rainfall amounts will be possible, especially in areas where the training of heavier rain or stronger storms occurs. Some uncertainty still remains with respect to the forecast rainfall totals and where the exact axis of heaviest rain sets up. .ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS In spite of dry weather over the past week, streamflows across much of north and central Georgia currently range from normal to above normal at most river gage locations. Soil moisture remains high across far north Georgia, but drier soils are in place further south in the forecast area, which could allow for some initial water absorption. Soil moisture will steadily increase as rainfall accumulates each day, leading to an increasing potential for rising stream levels through mid-week. .IMPACTS Considering the forecast rainfall amounts, isolated flash flooding is possible across north and central Georgia, particularly across far north Georgia where both soil moisture content and rainfall amounts are expected to be highest. Periods of heavy rain can overwhelm or clog storm drains and ditches with debris. Take time ahead of the rain to clear leaves and debris from drainage systems. Minor flooding of some of the larger creeks or rivers is possible with the forecast storm total rainfall. Quickly accumulating rainfall can also produce widespread flooding of smaller, fast-responding creeks. .ACTIONS Stay alert to changing forecasts. A Flash Flood or Flood Watch may be issued for portions of north and central Georgia in the next 12 to 36 hours if forecast rainfall totals remain similar. Know what county you are in and the names of rivers and creeks in your area. Don`t be caught off guard. Take action immediately if a Flash Flood Warning is issued by going to higher ground, especially if you live near or in a flood prone area or near a creek or small stream. For additional hydrologic information, visit our website at weather.gov/atlanta. Click on the Rivers and Lakes tab under current weather to access the latest river and precipitation information.

alerts.weather.gov

