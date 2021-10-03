CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nueces County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Oso Creek near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT, Saturday the stage was 21.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to fall, dropping below flood stage early Sunday morning, and below caution stage around Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding occurs, from the headwaters near Violet Road, or Farm to Market 24, to Oso Bay. Secondary roads and low bridges near the creek are also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 21.0 Sat 8 pm 16.8 13.2 10.5 9.0 7.8

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Reuters

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were...
MILITARY
CNN

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights Sunday

New York, NY (CNN Business) — The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday. That's roughly 27% of its daily operations. It's the second day of mass cancellations by the world's largest low-cost carrier. The company blamed the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Nueces#Farm To Market 24
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy