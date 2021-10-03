Shawnee snares WBL tennis title

Wapakoneta’s Abby Metzger backhands a shot during action at UNOH courts Saturday.

High School

Tennis

Shawnee is back on top of the Western Buckeye League.

After not winning in 2020, the Indians took first place in the league tournament and by winning the regular season garnered the 20 points to secure the WBL championship.

Wapakoneta finished second with 18 points followed by Ottawa-Glandorf with 16 points. Celina was fourth with 13 points and Bath was fifth with 12 points. Van Wert was sixth with 10 points, followed by St. Marys with 9 points, Elida with 6 points, Defiance with four points and Kenton with 2 points.

Shawnee’s singles players swept all three spots. Alora Patel was the No. 1 singles champion and Ava Patel was the No. 2 singles winner. At No. 3 singles, Rose Kottapalli took first place.

In doubles action, it was all Celina. The Bulldogs No. 1 team of Kaylyn Saunders and Whitney Jones captured first and teammates Audrey Albers and Michelle Elston snared first in No. 2 doubles action.

This is Shawnee’s 22 league title and fourth in five seasons.

Shawnee head coach Joan Collar was the coach of the year and Elida’s McKenzie Savill was honored with the sportsmanship award.

Girls soccer

Shawnee 8, Napoleon 0

NAPOLEON — Shawnee’s Kennedy Jensen scored 4 goals and Kamryn Morris added two scores. Brid Ridenour an Zoe Best each had a goal and assist. Shawnee keeper Kaelan Swallow had one save to get the shutout.

Miller City 5, Cory-Rawson 1

MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Lexi Heuerman scored two goals and Abi Long, Carley Hermiller and Ava Ruck also scored goals. Long and Hallie Kamphaus provided assist.

Bluffton 6, Kalida 0

BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s Reagan Mittendorf scored two goals and Sami Scoles, Jasi Crawfis, Allison Diller and Marley Kindle all scored goals. Getting assists for Bluffton were Ella Armstrong, Makayla Schweingruber, Diller, Scoles and Riley Eachus. Bluffton keeper Julia Mehaffie had three saves and recorded the shutout.

Celina 7, Delphos St. John’s 0

CELINA — Celina’s Taylor Klingshirn, Kira Dirksen and Raven Harris all scored two goals and Mial Rolfs added another. Delphos St. John’s keeper Evie Vonderwell made 13 saves.

Boys soccer

Bath 3, Temple Christian 0

Bath’s Will Miller, Keaton Liles and Sam Burkholder all scored for the Wildcats and Austin Miller had an assist. Wilcat keeper Lindyn Vreeland made 4 saves. Pioneer goalie Cody Motter made 17 saves.

Spencerville 4, Cory - Rawson 1

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville’s Will Gallaspie scored three goals and Emerson Layman added a score. Spencerville keeper Brennan Lehman had four saves.

Ottawa Hills 2, Continental 1

CONTINENTAL — Continental’s Wyatt Davis scored the lone goal for the Pirates and Rhenn Armey was credited it with the assists.

Ft. Jennings 1, Liberty Benton 1

Fort Jennings’ Jarron Swick scored and Will Lucas got the assist.

Volleyball

Elida Quad meet

Elida 2, Kalida 0

Elida won 26-8 and 28-12. Elida’s Addisyn Freeman had 8 kills and Kyle Vorhees had 5 kills and 13 digs. Olivia Hollstein had 5 kills and 12 digs and Candence Miller had 12 digs and 21 assists.

New Knoxville 2, Elida 0

New Knoxville won 25-9 and 25-10. Elida’s Vorhees had 6 kills and Freeman added 4 kills.

Elida 2, St. Marys 1

Elida won 15-25, 25-6 and 25-23. Elida’s Vorhees had 17 kills, 7 digs and 3 blocks and Miller had 14 digs and 28 assists. Hollstein had 7 kills and 13 digs. St. Marys’ Bryn Clarker had 10 kills and Syerra Greber had 8 kills and 2 aces. Halle Huston had 5 kills and Reagan Allemeier had 22 assists.

New Knxovlle 2, St. Marys 0

New Knoxville 25-13, 25-10. Huston had 4 kills and Allemeier had 7 assists.

St. Marys 2, Kalida 0

St. Marys won 25-21 and 25-20. Huston had 10 kills and Brynn Clark had 8 kills and 3 aces. Addie Lauth recorded 2 blocks and Allemeier added 25 assists.

Continental 3, Spartans 1

Lima Senior’s Amaiya Thomas had 10 assists and Tille Nelson had 13 kills. Tatum Twining had 8 digs.

Keagan Tournament

Perry 2, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Perry won 25-13 and 24-13. USV’s Brielle Cotterman had 4 kills and Caitlyn Cunningham had 11 digs.

Upper Scioto Valley 2, Elgin 0.

Upper Scioto Valley 25-12 and 25-21. USV’s Cotterman had 5 kills and 7 digs and Kennedy Hall had 3 kills.

College

Cross Country

ONU

Men

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ohio Northern men’s cross country team raced to a 16th-place finish out of 42 teams at the Louisville Classic on Saturday afternoon at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park.

In the Silver Race (Pre-Nationals), the Polar Bears (35-19 overall) scored 508 points and posted a total time of 2:12:41.40 and an average time of 26:32:28 on the 8,000-meter course.

Women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ohio Northern women’s cross country team raced to a ninth-place finish out of 37 teams at the Louisville Classic on Saturday afternoon at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park.

In the Silver Race (Pre-Nationals), the Polar Bears (36-13 overall) scored 257 points and posted a total time of 1:58:15.40 and an average time of 23:39.08 on the 6,000-meter course.

Senior Tessa Pitcovich (Stowe/Munroe Falls) led the seven-woman ONU contingent across the finish line, placing 18th overall out of 277 runners with a time of 22:48.3.

Senior Taylor Ellerbrock (Columbus Grove) wasn’t far behind, finishing 27th with a time of 23:00.7.

Soccer

Women

ONU 1, Marrietta 0

MARIETTA — The Ohio Northern women’s soccer team opened Ohio Athletic Conference play with a bang Saturday afternoon, scoring a 1-0 victory over Marietta at Marietta Field.

The victory improves the Polar Bears to 5-3-2 overall and 1-0-0 in conference play while dropping the Pioneers to 1-6-1 overall and 0-1-0 in the OAC.

UNOH 5, Rochester 0

University of Northwestern Ohio’s Patricia Gomez Nogueras scored two goals and Ariana Mondiri, Jeweleen Reuille and Agnes Stefansdottir added goals. Ashley Wison recorded an assist.

Men’s Soccer

UNOH 6, Rochester 0

University of Northwestern Ohio’s Adam Hanson and Thomas Echevarria each scored two goals and Mamadou Diallo and Mortiz Guettel also scored.

Volleyball

ONU 3, Marietta 0

MARIETTA — The No. 13 Ohio Northern volleyball team added to some impressive streaks Saturday in its 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 victory over Marietta at Ban Johnson Arena.

The Polar Bears (14-1 overall, 3-0 OAC) ran their current win streak to five games — all of which have come in three-set sweeps — while keeping their unbeaten all-time record against the Pioneers (3-11 overall, 0-1 OAC) intact at 58-0.

Bluffton falls

BLUFFTON, Ohio - The Homecoming schedule-makers were not on the side of the Beavers as Bluffton dropped a pair of four-setters to Transylvania and Trine on Saturday. Bluffton fell to 8-12 overall and 0-1 in the Heartland Conference.

Transy took the first two sets convincingly before Bluffton showed out with a 25-18 victory in set three. The visitors fired back with a 25-20 win to take the Heartland Conference lidlifter for both teams.

Senior Brooke Kleman (Glandorf/Ottawa-Glandorf) led the back row with 16 digs and she smacked four kills on just eight attempts without an error. White, Elle Price (Pocono Pines, PA/Findlay) and Courtney Weekley (Butler/Clear Fork) all picked up double-digit digs. Price added 14 assists and Weekley fired four service aces for the home team