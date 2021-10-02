CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

'A wonderful experience': WAPS student representatives make a positive impact on board

By Rachel Mergen
Winona Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winona Area Public Schools board continued its student board representative opportunity this year as it welcomed its third senior student since the start of the position. So far, the board has been pleased with the impact the student representatives have made on the board and their discussions, especially as the student representatives connect with the student body and bring insight on what WAPS students truly want.

