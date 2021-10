JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - Central Arkansas volleyball showcased how dangerous they could be in the ASUN as their first win in the conference was a sweep on Kennesaw State. The Sugar Bears (3-8, ASUN 1-1) held nothing back as they powered through the Owls (7-6, ASUN 1-1) in a sweep that was anything but easy. UCA's biggest highlight of the evening came in the third set when the Sugar Bears outscored KSU 11-4, as they went on a 9-0 run to overcome the Owls lead and finish the match in three sets. While these crucial plays led to the sweep, the all-around effort in all three sets made the Sugar Bears so dominant. They held the Owls to a hitting percentage of .097, as graduate student Amari Mitchell and sophomore Libero Lexie Gregory led that defensive charge. In the match, Mitchell claimed seven assisted blocks, and Gregory led the squad with 14 digs.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO