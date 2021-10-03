CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

‘Protect our players’: Fans show support for Thorns

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MP4rW_0cFRxYeC00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of the recent sexual allegations against former Thorns head coach Paul Riley, the NWSL canceled all of the matches this weekend.

But fans showed support for the Thorns players Saturday afternoon outside Providence Park, chanting “Protect our players!”

Former Portland Thorns coach accused of sexual coercion

The Timbers released a statement offering their support for the Thorns and all the NWSL players to remove abuse from the sport.

There is no word at this time if the canceled games will be re-scheduled.

On Friday, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations swirling around Riley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464G55_0cFRxYeC00
Fans showed support for the Thorns players outside Providence Park, chanting “Protect our players!”, October 2, 2021 (KOIN)

Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer’s international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. U.S. Soccer also announced an independent investigation on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Reuters

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were...
MILITARY
CNN

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights Sunday

New York, NY (CNN Business) — The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday. That's roughly 27% of its daily operations. It's the second day of mass cancellations by the world's largest low-cost carrier. The company blamed the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Portland Thorns#The Associated Press
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

1K+
Followers
308
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy